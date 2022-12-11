Skate with the Bears returns to the Alfond

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The crowd at the Alfond had a lot to be happy about Saturday night.

And it wasn’t just because of a Black Bear win...

Following Maine’s 3-0 victory over Canisius College it was time for the return of a beloved tradition.

The women and men’s ice hockey teams came out onto the ice for this year’s Skate with the Bears.

Skaters of all ages and experience levels took to the ice for a skate around the rink.

They also got the chance to meet and greet their favorite players.

“I have been able to meet a lot of the Maine Black Bears players and I got a stick and it was pretty cool getting signatures and stuff,” said Maine Hockey superfan Baileigh.

For the teams this is a way to give back to a crowd that’s always behind them.

“Around Christmas time to get this with the break from the games as well just skating around with a team and as a community, it’s amazing,” said women’s Alternate Captain Ida Kuoppala.

“It’s great just getting out and seeing all these kids that you can inspire. It’s amazing,” Kuoppala added.

It also served as a bit of a temporary send-off.

Both teams are entering a break in the season riding high on win streaks.

“It’s something you look forward to coming here to Maine. You know, you get told about the great atmosphere, the great students section all the great fans local. It’s something I look forward to seeing after the game as those fans always support you through the ups and the downs. And right now, we’re trending up, so we hope to keep it that way,” said first year defender Brandon Chabrier.

And when they come back in a few weeks time this crowd will be there to cheer them on to victory.

