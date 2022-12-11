Pleasant Point Police searching for suspect in relation to shooting

PLEASANT POINT, Maine (WABI) - The Pleasant Point Police Department are currently looking to locate Aboluwes “Ubbie” Dana in reference to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Pleasant Point.

Dana is considered to be armed and dangerous, so police are asking the public to not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Dana and his whereabouts are urged to call the Washington County Communications Center at 207-255-8308.

This story will be updated if more details emerge.

