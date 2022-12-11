Local Maine authors greet readers in Bangor Area Maine Authors’ Winter Book Fair

Author Fair
Author Fair(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Church in downtown Bangor hosted a meet and greet with 24 different authors Saturday.

It was a packed house as authors across several different genres greeted their readers Saturday afternoon.

But the one thing that all of these authors have in common is that they’re all local.

While some have been in Maine their whole lives others have made it their home later in life.

The fair brought a unique opportunity to greet their fans and hear their reactions to some of the 80 different books represented.

“It’s amazing to reach readers face to face because it’s true. I send my books out into the world. And I don’t always know what happens to them. I don’t know if they get read if they sit on somebody’s shelf if they get gifted to somebody who doesn’t read them. But here I’m seeing people who say, Oh, I read that first book, and now I want the second one or I’m gonna buy all four because they sound really amazing and you don’t get that firsthand experience very often as an author. This is really exciting, and reminds me why I do this work,” said author Emma G. Rose

One author told TV-5 that she couldn’t believe how many people showed up and that she’s excited to do it again next year.

