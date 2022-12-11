Cold and mostly cloudy today, highs reach the mid to upper 20′s.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Today the high pressure remains to our north keeping us cool and dry, but with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures only warm up into the mid 20′s to lower 30′s. Winds, will still be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Even though we remain dry there will be increased cloudiness due to a low-pressure system passing well to our southwest, this will drop a few inches of snow over southern New England. There may be a few flurries that fly for far southern Maine. As we head into tonight, we stay mostly cloudy, and overnight lows drop back into the teens and single digits.

The beginning of the work week looks like it will remain dry and cool with temperatures slightly increasing into the low to mid 30′s by Wednesday. The pressure gradient force tightens up headed into Tuesday evening as we have an upper level-low pressure system retrograding in from the northeast on Wednesday. This brings in mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some isolated rain and snow showers, especially for far northern Maine. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10-20 mph. We clear out on Thursday, but the dry weather won’t last long as we have another low-pressure system approaching from the south. It’s too early to tell exact track and precipitation type but at this moment it looks to be starting off as snow and transitioning to rain for most of us. More details will be ironed out in the coming days.

TODAY: We remain dry but with increasing clouds. High temperatures reach between 25-31, Winds will be out of the N at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping in between 8-20.

MONDAY: Clearing skies. High temperatures reach between 25-30 with winds out of the Northwest at around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, potential flurries, especially northern Maine. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High temperatures reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

FRIDAY: Potential rain/snow mix, highs reach the mid to upper 30′s.

