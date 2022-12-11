Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?

Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location.

Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family.

Not only that, but OBC was also accepting donations of toys and non-perishable food to donate this season of giving.

“Orono Brewing Company, we pride ourselves in family-oriented, including everybody,” says OBC Creative Director Justin Soderberg. “We do have college-related events and things, but it is for the family. Kids can run around, do what they want, parents know it’s a safe environment.”

OBC offers a wide array of foods and drinks geared towards both children and adults while providing a welcoming family-friendly space.

“Even though we’re a brewery, it’s for everybody,” Soderberg concludes with a grin.

If you’re still looking to celebrate with OBC, they will be throwing a New Year’s Eve event at their Bangor location.

For more information on OBC, you can find them on Facebook or on their website.

