Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 20th year in Orono

There were many different presentations, including traditional singing and dancing, and ornate weaved baskets.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Wabanaki Winter Market returned for their 20th year at the Hudson Museum in Orono Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, aims to support and promote the art and traditions of the Wabanaki community here in New England.

There were many different presentations, including traditional singing and dancing, and ornate weaved baskets.

Many members of the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance at Saturday’s event have been nationally recognized for their craftsmanship.

”This market is really important to our Wabanaki communities,” said Jennifer Neptune, an organizer with MIBA. “It’s a place for artists to sell directly to the public, and to have a place to keep these traditions alive, and a market to sell work. Some of the oldest art forms here in the northeast are represented.”

For more information on the event, and upcoming events, you can visit the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance on Facebook.

