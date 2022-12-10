Van Buren man indicted for creating police standoff in Aroostook County

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man has been indicted on numerous charges stemming from a standoff with police a few months ago.

Corey Vick, 35, is facing nine charges including assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and creating a police standoff.

In October, Vick allegedly assaulted two people before barricading himself inside a home while claiming to be armed with a weapon.

The standoff lasted for nearly 24-hours before the Maine State Police Tactical Team made entry into his house and took him into custody.

A trial date has not been set.

