Two vintage stores bring old treasures and new business to downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to fashion -- vintage is always in style.

Two new downtown Bangor businesses are taking what was old and breathing new life into that.

“I do believe that we’re stronger together in downtown Bangor,” said Cara.

The idea of together meets the concept of vintage 9 Central Street to create a beautiful friendship between two new businesses that happened to be old friends in the Bangor thrifting world.

“You know, it wasn’t expected, it wasn’t a planned thing,” Cara said.

What’s old is new and really cool sat their eclectic and recently opened retail stores overlooking Bangor from the second floor.

Kathleen Murphy and her boyfriend have opened UniKue and OriJinal’s.

“I don’t feel as though that somebody could come in here without finding something that they absolutely love and they can’t walk out without,” says Murphy.

Oleksyk is the proprietor at Red Rabbit Bazaar.

“When the property owner introduced me to UniKue and OriJinal’s, it was just this click. We just saw how well we could work together,” said Oleksyk.

“There’s a lot of competition. But for Cara and myself there, if anything, it’s the quite the opposite. I have consigners and vendors that have gone to her and consigned with her, they’re very retro vintage clothing. And she’s had her vendors and consigners that she has come over here because I have all of the other stuff aside from the clothing. So, it’s been it’s been like a match made in heaven,” says Murphy.

A beautiful friendship in business and in style. And now you could call this the vintage district downtown because they’re also inviting vendors and consigners to grace their shelves.

“I saw these windows, and I saw downtown. I was looking into that beautiful beating heart of downtown Bangor. And I was like okay, we can do this,” Oleksyk said.

It seems their vintage stores in historic downtown may be starting a bit of a trend.

“It is kind of a great unfolding that’s happening in downtown,” said Oleksyk.

“For us to be able to really bring that vibe in without kind of like on accident really bringing that vibe of like retro and vintage and antiques and consignment and new stuff all together. It’s like it works so well together,” said Murphy.

You can find their business hours and more on their Facebook pages.

