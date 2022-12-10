Tractor trailer crashes while avoiding moose on I-95 in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Maine (WAGM/WABI) - A tractor trailer crashed on I-95 in Ludlow after trying to avoid a moose.

Officials say it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday. According to Maine State Police, Dmitrii Vasilev, 42, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was driving north on I-95 when he swerved to avoid a moose and left the road.

Vasilev travelled into the median and struck several trees. Vasilev wasn’t injured in the crash, but the truck sustained significant damage.

I-95 was closed and then reduced to one lane for several hours as the truck and trailer were removed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.