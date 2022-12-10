Tractor trailer crashes while avoiding moose on I-95 in Ludlow

A tractor trailer crashed into the woods in Ludlow after swerving to avoid a moose
A tractor trailer crashed into the woods in Ludlow after swerving to avoid a moose(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Maine (WAGM/WABI) - A tractor trailer crashed on I-95 in Ludlow after trying to avoid a moose.

Officials say it happened just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday. According to Maine State Police, Dmitrii Vasilev, 42, of Moncton, New Brunswick, was driving north on I-95 when he swerved to avoid a moose and left the road.

Vasilev travelled into the median and struck several trees. Vasilev wasn’t injured in the crash, but the truck sustained significant damage.

I-95 was closed and then reduced to one lane for several hours as the truck and trailer were removed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Shore Road in Castine closed following serious crash
Strong high pressure keeps us cool, sunny, and dry today.
She plays Dolores in the Oscar-winning film.
“Encanto” star Adassa visits Bangor Toy-Con
She plays Dolores in the Oscar-winning film.
"Encanto" star Adassa visits Bangor Toy-Con