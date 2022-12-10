Strong high pressure keeps us cool, sunny, and dry today.

Chilly start this morning, we remain cool through out the day. High temperatures only reach the upper 20's.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong high-pressure system builds to the north of us near Hudson Bay, this will keep us very dry, mostly sunny and cool throughout today. We will still be seeing some breezy winds out of the north across the state. Those winds, combined with cold overnight lows will make it feel in the single digits to below zero in many locations. Make sure to layer up if you’re headed out the door in the morning hours. Highs today only warm up into the 20′s and 30′s.

As we head into Sunday the high pressure remains to our north keeping us cool and dry. Winds, will still be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. However, there will be increased cloudiness due to a low-pressure system passing well to our southwest, this will drop a few inches over snow over southern New England. High temperatures on Sunday only reach the mid to upper 20′s.

The beginning of the work week looks like it will remain dry and cool with temperatures slightly increasing into the low to mid 30′s by Wednesday. On Wednesday, an upper-level low pressure moves in from the north and provides us with some cloudiness and the chance for some scattered flurries. The pressure gradient force also tightens as we head into Wednesday resulting in some gusty, northerly winds. We look to remain dry for the rest of the week next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching between 25-33, winds out of the N at around 10-15 mph.

TONGIHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight low temperatures dropping between 9-16, winds will be out of the N at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: We remain dry but with increasing clouds. High temperatures reach between 25-32, Winds will be out of the N at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, potential flurries, especially northern Maine. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

