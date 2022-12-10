Shore Road in Castine closed following serious crash

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Shore Road in Castine is closed while officials investigate a serious crash.

Maine State Police says the crash happened at 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Castine Fire Department, the Shore Road closure will continue for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

