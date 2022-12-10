Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water

Maine Rural Water Association
Maine Rural Water Association(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week.

The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant.

Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle won the non-disinfectant category.

In the final round, Skyline came out on top and was declared to have the best tasting drinking water in the state.

Skyline will represent Maine in the national water taste test in Washington D.C. next year.

