Annual Christmas party in Brewer spreads good cheer

Hosted at Jeff’s Catering and Events, the party gave way for fun family-friendly activities and the opportunity to donate to the Bangor Humane Society.
Christmas Party in Brewer
Christmas Party in Brewer(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It may not be Christmas yet, but Santa is already starting to make an appearance...

A free Christmas party in Brewer Saturday invited families to come for cookies, hot cocoa, and good cheer!

Activities available for children included arts and crafts, writing letters to the North Pole, as well as getting professionally photographed with Santa.

Besides the activities, there was also door prizes of toys, candy, and other treats available to win by entering the raffle. Not only that, but a donation table was also set up for attendees to donate pet food or supplies for the Bangor Humane Society.

Hosting the event was Holly Taylor, a local realtor from Better Homes & Gardens, whose main goal of the annual event is simple.

“We’re just trying to spread some Christmas joy,” says Taylor, “Give back to the community that I’ve been selling real estate in for almost 20 years. It’s just a nice thing to do.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion

Latest News

The event, hosted by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, aims to support and promote the...
Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 20th year in Orono
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine
A tractor trailer crashed into the woods in Ludlow after swerving to avoid a moose
Tractor trailer crashes while avoiding moose on I-95 in Ludlow
Strong high pressure keeps us cool, sunny, and dry today.