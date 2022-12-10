Annual Christmas party in Brewer spreads good cheer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It may not be Christmas yet, but Santa is already starting to make an appearance...

A free Christmas party in Brewer Saturday invited families to come for cookies, hot cocoa, and good cheer!

Activities available for children included arts and crafts, writing letters to the North Pole, as well as getting professionally photographed with Santa.

Besides the activities, there was also door prizes of toys, candy, and other treats available to win by entering the raffle. Not only that, but a donation table was also set up for attendees to donate pet food or supplies for the Bangor Humane Society.

Hosting the event was Holly Taylor, a local realtor from Better Homes & Gardens, whose main goal of the annual event is simple.

“We’re just trying to spread some Christmas joy,” says Taylor, “Give back to the community that I’ve been selling real estate in for almost 20 years. It’s just a nice thing to do.”

