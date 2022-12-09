Sunny, Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong high pressure to our north will provide us with a beautiful December day today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s today. The pressure gradient between the strong high to our north and low pressure located south of Nova Scotia will remain tight across the state today which will lead to a gusty northerly wind with gusts to around 30-35 MPH at times. This will make temperatures feel like it’s in the 20s at times. We’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the teens to low 20s. The northerly wind will remain gusty tonight, producing wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.

Strong high pressure to our north will give us a dry and chilly weekend. Moisture from the storm south of Nova Scotia, will bring us some cloudiness Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The pressure gradient will again be tight across the state Saturday so plan on breezy conditions continuing with gusts to 25-30 MPH out of the north possible. Temperatures will be colder Saturday too with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, a lighter breeze and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. High pressure will stick around to continue our quiet weather into the first half of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs between 31° -40°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 13°-23°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. Highs between 25°-32°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 35-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

