Stillwater River Trail of Lights shining bright

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Stillwater River Trail is a beautiful walk to enjoy any time of the year.

The trail steps up its game big-time for the holiday season.

Shining lights as far as the eye can see illuminated the free-to-access pathway.

Colorful arches bookend your walk, and there’s plenty of photo ops along the way.

The trail also includes a free little library, where guests are encouraged to take a book, and leave a book.

The hardest part might be counting how many lights there are - guesses ranged from 10,000 to 10 million.

You can visit the entire month of December - with Friday a particular highlight.

The Asa Adams PTO will be hosting a hot chocolate night to benefit needy Orono families.

