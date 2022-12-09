Stillwater River Trail of Lights shining bright
Published: Dec. 8, 2022
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Stillwater River Trail is a beautiful walk to enjoy any time of the year.
The trail steps up its game big-time for the holiday season.
Shining lights as far as the eye can see illuminated the free-to-access pathway.
Colorful arches bookend your walk, and there’s plenty of photo ops along the way.
The trail also includes a free little library, where guests are encouraged to take a book, and leave a book.
The hardest part might be counting how many lights there are - guesses ranged from 10,000 to 10 million.
You can visit the entire month of December - with Friday a particular highlight.
The Asa Adams PTO will be hosting a hot chocolate night to benefit needy Orono families.
