Sens. Collins, King introduce bill to lower cost of heating options

WASHINGTON, D.C. Maine (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Anugs King have introduced a bill to help lower the cost of home heating options.

The BTU Tax Credit Expansion Act incentives the purchase of biomass stoves and boilers, such as pellet stoves.

The legislation would increase the maximum rebate for these innovative heating sources from $2,000 to $8,000.

According to the senators, once purchased, the stoves only cost a few hundred dollars a year to fuel and maintain. They say that could save Mainers thousands of dollars a year.

“With heating costs on the rise, and global temperature norms changing due to climate change, it is vital that we make home heating options like pellet stoves more affordable for Maine families,” Senator King said in a statement. “The BTU Tax Credit Expansion Act will add financial benefits for families trying to find less expensive alternatives to traditional home heating systems – helping them to enjoy significant long-term savings. This tax credit is a win-win for Maine families that will cut utility costs, reduce fossil fuel emissions, and prevent tough choices like paying for heating, or putting food on the table.”

“Wood biomass is a cost-effective, renewable, and environmentally friendly source of energy that helps individuals heat their homes in the winter months, supports our forest products industry, and creates jobs here in Maine,” said Senator Collins in a statement. “By increasing the credits available for biomass stoves and boilers to more closely align with incentives provided for other energy systems, this legislation would encourage the use of this proven and highly efficient heating technology.”

