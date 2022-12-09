Salvation Army out in Bangor for Red Kettle Challenge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army was out in Bangor on Friday joining a national effort to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours.

Outside of Walmart, bell ringers were seeking donations for the Red Kettle Challenge.

Major William Thompson says they’ve seen a challenge evolve from many people going to online shopping.

As part of their effort to adapt to this change, they’ve begun accepting donations digitally.

The Salvation Army says no matter the size of the donation, they’re thankful for each contribution.

“It’s funny because people will tell me Oh, I got $100 Bill, which is very exciting. But I try to have that same excitement when somebody’s putting pennies in there. Because like it tells us in the Bible, it’s, it’s what you can give, not how much you give, and if that’s what you can give, and the Lord will bless it. We appreciate it so much,” said Major William Thompson with the Salvation Army.

If you’d like to support the Salvation Army but can’t make it out in public, you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.