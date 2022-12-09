Plenty of sunshine, but breezy on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to settle over the region this evening. Skies will be clear inland overnight with some clouds along the coast. Lows will range from the teens to mid 20s. It will also continue to be breezy overnight with north winds gusting between 20-30 mph. Wind chill values Saturday morning will be in the single digits below and above zero.

High pressure will stick around for Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and highs will be slightly below average. North winds will continue to be breezy, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

A low pressure system will pass to our southwest on Sunday and Sunday night. Other parts of New England will pick up some snow, but it looks like it is just going to miss most of Maine. Our region will see increasing cloud cover on Sunday. Another area of high pressure will move in from the northwest and push out the cloud cover by Monday.

The start of the work week will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures. This pattern will continue through Tuesday. A low pressure system passing to our east will increase with speeds on Wednesday and bring partly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday look to stary dry, but one model hints at the potential for a storm Friday night/ Saturday, while another shows a miss.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 11-24°. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 21-32°. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

