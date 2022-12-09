Northern Light Cancer Care facing staffing shortages, unable to accept some new referrals, for now

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s a growing shortage of oncologists in the U.S. amid the demand for cancer treatment.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology is projecting a shortage of more than 2,200 oncologists by 2025.

That is affecting one of the biggest cancer care centers in Maine.

Earlier this week, Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer announced they are no longer able to accept new patients.

Hospital officials attribute this to a shortage of medical oncologists leading them to defer some new oncology referrals.

They are still taking oncology referrals from Northern Light providers and are still taking requests from radiation and surgical oncology.

They are contracting with temporary providers and hope to open up all referrals in the new year.

Northern Light Cancer Care has started building their Nurse Navigation program.

“We have added three Nurse Navigators just in the last couple of months,” said Donna Boehm, associate vice president of Northern Light Cancer Care. “They are starting this month and next month. We hope to add a few more in the beginning of next year, or the middle of next year, to help us navigate patients through the care continuum as they are diagnosed with cancer. We serve the whole upper two-thirds of the state of Maine, and so, our goal, as new patients are diagnosed with cancer, these Navigators are going to help them navigate from whatever community they live in, and help us get the right resources to them, in the right location. Some of them may still come to Brewer. Some of them may still stay in their community for some of the services that are necessary.”

Hospital officials say some patients have been able to get the treatment they need at Northern Light AR Gould in Presque Isle and at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

