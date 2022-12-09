Mills responds to winter heating relief vote

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills’ emergency winter heating relief proposal to provide $900 checks to most families did not pass on the first day of the 131st Maine State Legislature.

The $474 million proposal passed the House with a 125-16 vote, but failed the Senate with a 21-8 vote.

The bill needed 24 Senate votes for the required two-thirds majority to pass an emergency bill.

The emergency heating assistance would have provided $450 payments to an estimated 880-thousand Mainers, adding up to $900 for a family.

We spoke with Governor Mills Thursday about the vote.

Mills said, “I know that every one of these members of the House and Senate have heard from the people of Maine for months and months on end. We put all the things that people heard from in that bill. It’s not like the public wasn’t heard. The public has been heard from loud and clear. Unfortunately, some members of the Senate didn’t hear that message.”

Senate Republicans say the bill will now head to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for a public hearing.

