Mills announces grant program to help 19 Maine forestry companies

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has announced a new grant program to help nineteen Maine forestry companies.

A total of $14 million will be shared by these companies as a part of the forest recovery initiative which was announced last year to support Maine’s forest product industry and their employees.

As part of the plan, $6 million was awarded to 219 businesses in March that experienced negative affects from the pandemic.

Forest Recovery Initiative – Second Phase

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Project Title: LP Houlton - Siding Line II, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Aroostook County

ND Paper Inc., Project Title: ND Paper Rumford Division PM15 Efficiency Improvements, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Oxford County

Bright Wood Corporation, Project Title: Bright Wood Corporation Waterville Project, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Kennebec County

Hancock Lumber Company, Inc., Project Title: Bethel Value Added, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Cumberland, Oxford & Somerset Counties

GO Lab, Inc., Project Title: Capital Support for First U.S. Wood Fiber Insulation Plant, Maine, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Somerset County

ReEnergy Biomass Maine LLC, Project Title: Biochar Production, Award Amount $523,900, Androscoggin & Franklin Counties

Robbins Lumber East Baldwin, LLC, Project Title: Better Utilization of the Eastern White Pine Resource through Implementation of Value-based Scanning, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Cumberland County

Stratton Lumber, Inc., Project Title: DDM (Single-Pass Small Sawline), Award Amount: $1,000,000, Franklin County

T&D Wood Energy LLC, Project Title: Acquiring two shuttered facilities and expanding existing facility to meet rapidly increasing demand, Award Amount $600,000, York County

Godfrey Forest Arizona LLC, Project Title: Godfrey Forest Maine OSB Mill, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Androscoggin County

Sappi North America, Inc., Project Title: Improvement of pulp and paper mill productivity at Somerset mill, Award Amount: $1,000,000, Cumberland & Somerset Counties

Whole Trees, LLC, Project Title: Partnering to Repurpose and Reopen: Bringing innovative inventory systems, sales strategy, and production processes to existing Maine facility to meet proven East Coast demand for ‘the Original Mass Timber,’ Award Amount $500,000, Aroostook County

Biofine Developments Northeast, Inc., Project Title: BDNE - Industrial Biorefinery Development (BMP1), Award Amount $500,000, Penobscot County

DAAQUAM Lumber Maine, Inc., Project Title: Dry Kiln Replacement Project, Award Amount $500,000, Aroostook County

Maine Plywood USA LLC, Project Title: Maine Plywood Manufacturing Plant in Bingham, Award Amount $500,000, Somerset County

Turning Acquisitions LLC, Project Title: Expand WWTF’s Reach with New Products and New Technology, Award Amount $484,165, Oxford County

Tanbark Molded Fiber Products, Inc., Project Title: Tanbark Medical Materials Market, Award Amount $500,000, York County

Clean Maine Carbon, LLC, Project Title: Clean Maine Carbon Biochar Plant, Award Amount $500,000, Piscataquis County

Standard Biocarbon Corporation, Project Title: Optimizing the Integration of a State-Of-The-Art Biochar Facility at a Lumber Mill to Create New Markets for Maine Residuals, Award Amount $500,000, Cumberland & Penobscot Counties

