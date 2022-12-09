Lubec man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lubec man pleaded guilty today to stealing guns from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

According to court records, in October 2021, 29-year-old Jeremy Lyons broke into Pineo’s True Value in Machias and stole 3 Colt pistols.

In July of this year, he threatened a confidential source who had provided information to federal law enforcement with bodily harm and later challenged the source to a fight.

Lyons later asked the confidential source to testify for him in his case.

Lyons faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

