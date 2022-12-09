Farmington attorney connected to illegal marijuana operation suspended by court

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The state’s highest court has suspended a Farmington attorney from practicing law in Maine following her involvement in an illegal marijuana operation.

The suspension handed down to Kayla Alves will last nine months.

In August, Alves was sentenced to two years probation and fined for tampering with documents related to the multi-million dollar operation in Western Maine.

At the time Alves committed the crime, she was working as an assistant district attorney in Franklin County.

In Friday’s decision, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court determined Alves committed multiple violations of the Maine Rules of Professional Conduct. They say she violated her duties to both the public and to her profession.

