DHHS: “Sharp increase” in flu in Maine
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is experiencing a “sharp increase’ in flu activity statewide.
That’s according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Maine CDC says all 16 counties are seeing a sustained increase in flu activity - including 63 flu-related hospitalizations last week.
That’s 152% more than the week before.
The Maine CDC reports almost 3,500 positive flu tests, 110 hospitalizations and 31 outbreaks this year - numbers they say show a faster-than-usual spread.
Dr. Nirav Shah reiterated that getting your flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself.
