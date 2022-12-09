DHHS: “Sharp increase” in flu in Maine

By Tom Krosnowski
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is experiencing a “sharp increase’ in flu activity statewide.

That’s according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Maine CDC says all 16 counties are seeing a sustained increase in flu activity - including 63 flu-related hospitalizations last week.

That’s 152% more than the week before.

The Maine CDC reports almost 3,500 positive flu tests, 110 hospitalizations and 31 outbreaks this year - numbers they say show a faster-than-usual spread.

Dr. Nirav Shah reiterated that getting your flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself.

