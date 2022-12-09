Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water

Francine Laporte
Francine Laporte(Maine Warden Service)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning.

Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road.

Laporte’s body has been taken to a medical examiner for an autopsy.

Laporte’s husband called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 7 to report her missing. Her husband told deputies Leporte left the house on foot but never returned home.

The sheriff’s office in turn notified the Warden Service.

Multiple teams worked to search for Laporte, including the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine State Police, State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the Tenant’s Harbor’s Fire Department, the Maine Association for Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, US Border Patrol, Rockland Fire Department, United States Coast Guard and the town of Saint George.

