Bicycle Coalition of Maine addresses pedestrian safety following fatal incidents

Pedestrian Safety(kolo)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Experts are asking drivers to be alert and watch out for people on the roads.

This, after three people were killed in less than a week while walking on Maine roads.

Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday, one in Lewiston, the other in Hancock.

Last week, a man was killed on I-95 in Bangor when he ran out of gas and got out of his car.

Authorities say he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was hit.

As the days get shorter and darker, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine reminds drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrians or bicycle riders, especially during bad weather.

“It’s not only the responsibility of the person biking or walking. It also needs to be on the people driving to really slow down and pay attention, and expect to see people. These incidents we’ve seen over the past week have been all over the state, Lewiston, Bangor, Hancock. So, it’s not just in our busier city centers. These are everywhere so to really pay attention and be looking for people often,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine Executive Director, Jean Sideris.

Last year, the number of pedestrians deaths in Maine doubled from 2020.

The coalition calling that a “disturbing trend.”

For pedestrians and bicyclists, they recommend using lights or reflective materials to help make them more visible to drivers.

