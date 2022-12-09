Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes

Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday.

Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021.

Smith was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

