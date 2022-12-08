Xander Bogaerts signs with San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WABI) - Xander Bogaerts is leaving Boston.

The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts have agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston.

