Xander Bogaerts signs with San Diego Padres

Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
By Ben Barr and Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WABI) - Xander Bogaerts is leaving Boston.

The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts have agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

