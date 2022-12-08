Skies Clearing Overnight. Brighter, Breezy & Cooler Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our northwest will continue to pass to our north this evening. Skies will continue to gradually clear overnight, and lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 10-20 mph.

An area of low pressure over Nova Scotia will move southwest into the Gulf of Maine on Friday and into Saturday. This will produce breezy conditions on both days with northerly winds gusting up to 30 mph. Friday will have lots of sunshine and highs in the 30s. By Saturday, there will be lots of clouds in the morning with some periods of sun by the afternoon. Because of the winds, expect temperatures to FEEL much colder. As the low passes to the south on Saturday, a few light rain & even snow showers will be possible. Highs on Saturday will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

By Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures mostly below the freezing mark. There is a low that will move out of the Ohio River Valley starting on Saturday. This low will bring the potential for snow for most of New England with the exception being Maine. The low will quickly dive south and will pass well to our south on Sunday.

Quiet conditions will stick around for the beginning part of next week. Highs will be mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s and will gradually warm up by mid-week. Wednesday will have highs close to 40° and the wind will increase.

There will be a frontal system by late next week. Track will be key to determine the precipitation type.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear overnight. Lows will be in the 20s with NNW winds at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Breezy NNW wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. A few showers possible along the coast. Breezy northwest wind.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 20s & low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s & low 40s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of an afternoon mix. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

