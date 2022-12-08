Sens. Collins and King announce nearly $3M in funding for local head start programs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $3 million in funding is coming to Maine to help Androscoggin Head Start and Downeast Community Partners.

Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth will receive more than $1.2 million for its quality of life and poverty reduction programs.

And Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will receive more than $1.7 million for its Early Education Center.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say this money will help strengthen Head Start programs and promote early childhood development opportunities.

