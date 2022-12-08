Sens. Collins and King announce nearly $3M in funding for local head start programs

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $3 million in funding is coming to Maine to help Androscoggin Head Start and Downeast Community Partners.

Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth will receive more than $1.2 million for its quality of life and poverty reduction programs.

And Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will receive more than $1.7 million for its Early Education Center.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say this money will help strengthen Head Start programs and promote early childhood development opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder
Remains of missing Maine man found
Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away
Missing St. George woman
Authorities searching for missing St. George woman