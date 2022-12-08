Remains of missing Maine man found

(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year.

Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and state police both responded to the scene.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the remains are those of Douglas Barter.

Barter was last seen on Nov. 8, 2021, after leaving Miles Memorial Emergency Department against medical advice. He was reported missing on Nov. 9 when he did not return home.

There were several search efforts in the following weeks and days, including law enforcement and civilians, but to no avail.

A cause of death was not released, but police said they did not suspect foul play.

