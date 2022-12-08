Presque Isle man sentenced for 2019 double murder

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Aroostook County has been sentenced.

41-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced this morninng to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis and one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis.

Nightingale was also sentenced to an an additional 5 years for criminal threatening with a firearm.

He was found guilty in August for killing Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill in 2019.

Nightingale was set to be sentenced in October, but was rescheduled after a member of the defense team tested positive for COVID.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.