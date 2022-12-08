Maine center Michael Gerace preparing for pro football career

He plans on watching the NFL Draft in Orono with his friends and family
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine center Michael Gerace is turning the page to preparing for Black Bears pro day and his chance to be drafted into the NFL.

He plans on watching the NFL Draft in Orono with his friends and family
He plans on watching the NFL Draft in Orono with his friends and family(WABI)

Gerace discussed how he plans on making it to the pros.

“I think my size and athleticism (translate well). I’m tall for a center here, but at the next level I’ll be one of the shorter guys, especially at center. I’m somebody who can be physical and able to dominate guys off the line of scrimmage. I’m hoping draft. That’s my goal, but if I’m an undrafted free agent, I’ll take that too. It’s all about when you get there. It’s about how you play there,” said Gerace.

Gerace added that while he’s recently played center, he’s played all the offensive live positions during his Maine career.

He plans on watching the draft in Orono with his friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Bogaerts has 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston
Xander Bogaerts signs with San Diego Padres
Maine hosts sports business summit
Maine hosts sports business summit
Lawrence celebrates Hope Bouchard winning Miss Field Hockey
Lawrence celebrates Hope Bouchard winning Miss Field Hockey
Lawrence singing custodian Terry Coley to perform at Orlando Magic game
Lawrence singing custodian Terry Coley to perform at Orlando Magic game