Maine center Michael Gerace preparing for pro football career

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine center Michael Gerace is turning the page to preparing for Black Bears pro day and his chance to be drafted into the NFL.

Gerace discussed how he plans on making it to the pros.

“I think my size and athleticism (translate well). I’m tall for a center here, but at the next level I’ll be one of the shorter guys, especially at center. I’m somebody who can be physical and able to dominate guys off the line of scrimmage. I’m hoping draft. That’s my goal, but if I’m an undrafted free agent, I’ll take that too. It’s all about when you get there. It’s about how you play there,” said Gerace.

Gerace added that while he’s recently played center, he’s played all the offensive live positions during his Maine career.

He plans on watching the draft in Orono with his friends and family.

