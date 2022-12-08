Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOKWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away.

According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail.

A warrant for White’s arrest was put out in May of this year after he removed his ankle bracelet that he was required to wear due to previous domestic violence related charges.

White was arrested a few days later for domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and obstructing report of a crime.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Maine Department of Corrections and the Medical examiner’s office were notified of White’s death.

The investigation was ongoing.

