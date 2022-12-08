Clara Gilbert, WWII Navy WAVES veteran, celebrating 100th birthday

World War II U.S. Navy WAVE Clara Gilbert will celebrated her 100th Birthday on December 8th.
World War II U.S. Navy WAVE Clara Gilbert will celebrated her 100th Birthday on December 8th.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A World War II U.S. Navy WAVE from Skowhegan is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Clara Gilbert turned 100 Thursday.

She has been receiving birthday cards from folks all over the United States.

She’s opened dozens already!

Clara grew up in Madison but later moved to Skowhegan with her family.

When World War II broke out, she enlisted.

The Navy Veteran worked filing records for the Bureau of Navy Personnel in Arlington, Virginia from 1943 to 1945.

“I used to get literature from guys that were overseas, and we’d have to file them and put them in their locker,” she explained.

“She’s an amazing woman,” said her Clara’s daughter, Shirley. “We’re very proud that she’s still here with us.”

According to the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, there are about 108,000 veterans living in Maine.

Of those, there are less than 1,000 still with us who served during World War II.

If you would like to send Clara a card, please email it to this address:

Clara Gilbert

12 Bush Street

Skowhegan, Maine 04976

