Brighter & Breezy Today, Turning Cooler This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Thursday will feature drier and brighter conditions. As the cold front moves to our east, winds will shift to the northwest and usher cooler, more seasonable air into the region as the day progresses. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s north and mid to upper 40s elsewhere. High temperatures will occur this morning then temperatures will slowly fall during the afternoon as cooler air moves in. The pressure gradient over the state will be a bit tighter as high pressure builds in from northwest and the cold front sits to our east. This will produce a gusty, northwest wind with gusts up to 25 MPH possible today. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping to the 20s.

Friday looks quiet with a good deal of sunshine for most spots. Moisture wrapping around low pressure, centered south of Nova Scotia, will bring a bit more cloudiness across Eastern Maine otherwise sunshine will prevail elsewhere. The pressure gradient will remain tight across the state Friday with a northerly wind gusting to around 30 MPH at times. It will be cooler, more seasonable Friday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Strong high pressure to our north will give us a dry and chilly weekend. Moisture from the storm south of Nova Scotia, will continue to bring us some cloudiness Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds expected. The pressure gradient will again be tight across the state Saturday so plan on breezy conditions continuing. Highs will be a bit colder Saturday with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, a lighter breeze and highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. High pressure will stick around to continue our quiet weather into the first half of next week.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turning cooler. Highs between 38°-48° early then falling to the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid to upper 30s elsewhere by later in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, most clouds east. Cooler with highs between 33°-40°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

