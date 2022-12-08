Baxter State Park looking for new park director

(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Baxter State Park is looking for a new park director.

Park officials say they’re accepting applications for the position.

The person in that position is responsible for directing all activities of the park.

Candidates are required to complete and submit applications by January 13.

For more information about the position visit baxterstatepark.org/employment-opportunities.

Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion

