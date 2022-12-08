Authorities searching for missing St. George woman

Missing St. George woman
Missing St. George woman(WABI)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAINT GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are searching for a missing 71-year old woman from St. George.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Francine Laporte was reported missing by her husband Wednesday afternoon.

He awoke to find his wife was not home. After several hours of her not returning he went looking for her. Eventually the husband called the Knox County Sheriff’s office to report her missing.

Authorities are asking anyone that might have seen a woman walking on States Point Road and or the River Road in Saint George early Wednesday morning to call Augusta State Police at 624-7076.

