AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

SAN DIEGO, California (AP) - The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts have agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.

The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Bogaerts is a .292 hitter with 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons - all with Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.