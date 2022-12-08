300 kids still without sponsors for Penquis Christmas gift program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local non-profit is in need of help to make sure every child has something under the tree this holiday season.

Penquis is once again organizing Christmas is for Kids.

This year, there are a total of 1,250 kids in need of presents. President and CEO Kara Hay says that number is unfortunately higher than it’s been in years past.

With just over a week to go before the drop-off deadline, there’s still 300 kids in need of a sponsor.

Giving is easy, and there are a few different ways to do so. You can either donate money and Penquis will do the shopping for you, or shop for a child yourself and drop the gifts off at their Harlow Street office.

“When you read the profiles of children, you could have little Johnny who’s four, who really wants a winter coat and a stuffy and how does that not pull on your heart? So then to go out and find the perfect stuffy and wrap it and get it ready, it’s just -- it’s delightful. So to have Santa’s workshop here and have partners come in and pick up the presents, it feels so good. However, we need to make sure all of our children get served. So we really need our community’s help this year,” said Hay.

If you’re interested in helping out, head to penquis.org/cifk to find a full rundown of all the kids still in need of a sponsor. That’s where you can donate money, too.

The deadline to drop off presents is December 16th so Penquis has enough time to get them to families.

