Woodland Pulp union workers to go on strike

BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Union workers at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville are going on strike.

USW Local 27 members tell us they have voted 92 percent to reject the company’s contract offer.

They say the company is not meeting members’ demands to raise wages as the cost of living increases.

Union President Shawn Howland says the negotiations have left them feeling “unappreciated and unvalued.”

They’re also citing sacrifices made during the pandemic and rising inflation.

The union is providing the required 10-day notice and aims to begin the strike December 19.

We have left a message with Woodland Pulp management seeking their response.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.