Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

By WMTW
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies.

The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers...

and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.

In a letter to parents the school said they would be deep-cleaning Tuesday with plans to reopen Wednesday.

Doctors have been warning of a triple threat of illnesses recently, including COVID-19, the flu and RSV, in addition to seasonal colds.

