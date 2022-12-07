Waterville City Council tables proposed police pay raise

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council wants to give its police officers a raise - but they haven’t agreed on how to do it yet.

The Council voted 4-2 Tuesday night to table two proposed measures that would increase officer wages and vacation time.

Mayor Jay Coelho suggested the new rates, which start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives, would help Waterville remain competitive with neighboring towns like Winslow.

All councilors and the mayor agreed they want to give this raise, citing the morale and recruiting boosts for a department they called overworked and understaffed.

However - some councilors cited budget concerns with the current numbers, and wanted to take a longer look.

”The reality is we may not be able to afford it,” Waterville City Councilor Rebecca Green said. “So, just because that is the reality in Winslow we have to do other things as well to make it attractive to come to Waterville and stay in Waterville.”

“In my 25 years, I have not seen anything like it and so we’re going to do what we always do,” Waterville Interim Police Chief William Bonney said. “We’re going to give you professional police services no matter what happens here, but the impact on morale cannot be understated.”

The resolutions will likely be voted on during the meeting on January 3.

If passed, the rates would be installed retroactively to the first of the year.

