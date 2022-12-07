US Cellular delivers donations to Bangor homeless shelter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The season of giving is off to a great start here in Maine.

US Cellular delivered a load of donations to a homeless shelter in Bangor Tuesday.

When there is hope there is a way.

That’s certainly the case at Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor, especially this holiday season.

US Cellular has donated five-thousand dollars worth of food to make 100 meals at the Hope House to give those experiencing homelessness the gift of a festive meal.

Hope House Executive Division Director, Chantal Simms, says this contribution will mean more than just food.

“During the holiday season, the most important thing for us is that we want to give people some of the holiday traditions that they don’t have because they’re not connected maybe with the family. So the food is awesome because we always try to do a really nice Christmas, Thanksgiving dinner for our guests.”

In addition to food, clothing and personal hygiene items were also donated.

U.S. Cellular Retail Area Sales Manager for New England, Kyle Burbine, says he is happy to see the impact that the donation will make.

“It means so much to be here to actually see this happening and see how many people we’re going to be able to help through this holiday season and through you know the winter months when it’s really needed in Maine for those to continue to be fed and have clothing so it’s really really really proud to be here.”

They’re proud to also be coming back because their mission isn’t done with this delivery.

This program is an ongoing way to help the community throughout the season.

“Right now at all of our U.S. Cellular stores, we do have a local donation drop off. So we really would love to see those in our community also come into our stores. You’ll see when you walk in, there’s a donation box to drop off non perishable goods, clothing, hygiene, anything to that extent,” Burbine said.

“And when you do visit the store, you do have the chance while you’re there, do some shopping and you will get a discount for the donation that you dropped off as well. So again, you can be a part of the solution like us to help our communities,” Burbine said.

