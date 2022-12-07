TV5 Chrismas Music Madness

TV5 Christmas Music Madness
TV5 Christmas Music Madness(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s that time of year again!

Last year we asked you to pick your favorite Christmas movie.

This year, we want to know your favorite Christmas song!

We have picked our top 64 songs and over the next few weeks, you will pick your favorites until we have a winner! The winning song will be announced in Dec. 23.

The first round of voting will be closes Friday, Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m.

*This is just for fun. There are no prizes and we will not be playing any of the songs.*

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

