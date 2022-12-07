Surry boy accused of sending threatening email to the elementary school

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A 12-year-old boy from Surry has been charged with terrorizing after sending a threatening email to the elementary school.

According to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a suicide line based in Washington State.

The help line chat feature emailed with someone identifying as a 21-year-old boy who said he was going to shoot several students and teachers.

Authorities traced the email to Surry Elementary School and they determined that a 12-year-old male student had sent the email during school hours.

He was charged with terrorizing and the Surry School Administration followed procedures to ensure safety of the student body.

