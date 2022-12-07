A Soggy Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will slowly cross the state later today and tonight. We’ll see periods of rain throughout the day, some of which could be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 40s to low 50s for highs. Rain will continue into the night tonight, tapering off from west to east across the state by midnight for most spots, a little bit later for eastern parts of the state. By the time the rain winds down, total rainfall will average .5″ to 1.5″ with the heaviest falling Downeast. Nighttime lows will continue on the mild side with lows only dropping to the mid-30s to low 40s from north to south across the state.

Thursday will feature drier and brighter conditions. As the front moves to our east, winds will shift to the northwest and usher cooler, more seasonable air into the region as the day progresses. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. High temperatures will occur during the morning hours then temperatures will fall during the afternoon as the cooler air moves in. Temperatures should fall to the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid-30s elsewhere by later in the afternoon. Friday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure to our north will help to keep us dry and seasonable through the weekend.

Today: Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Highs between 42°-52°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending from west to east across the state by midnight or shortly after then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 34°-43°. Southeast winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and turning cooler. Highs between 38°-47° early then falling to the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid-30s elsewhere by later in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.