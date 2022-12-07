Silver Alert issued for missing Milford man

68-year-old Eugene “Gene” Buck left his County Road residence around 4:00 yesterday afternoon.
Missing Milford Man
Missing Milford Man(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Eugene “Gene” Buck left his County Road residence around 4:00 yesterday afternoon.

He was headed to Greenbush but never arrived. Authorities say Buck may be experiencing some cognitive issues. He’s described as six feet tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray hair, a gray beard and mustache. He is driving a blue Toyota Tacoma, Maine license plate 6257-YA. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue flannel shirt and a dark blue cap.

Please call 945-4636 with any information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Campaign 2022
Maine Election Results
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
LePage did not concede the race when he addressed supporters on Tuesday night.
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House

Latest News

Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in Bangor in 2021
Governor Mills orders flags a half staff for Pearl Harbor Rememberance Day
Part of Route 1 in Hancock closed to traffic as authorities investigate a fatal incident
Fatal Incident in Hancock
Union President Shawn Howland says the negotiations have left them feeling “unappreciated and...
Woodland Pulp union workers to go on strike
"Giving Pump" Donation
R.H. Foster donates $23,000 to child cancer care from “giving pump” promotion