Silver Alert issued for missing Milford man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Eugene “Gene” Buck left his County Road residence around 4:00 yesterday afternoon.

He was headed to Greenbush but never arrived. Authorities say Buck may be experiencing some cognitive issues. He’s described as six feet tall, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, gray hair, a gray beard and mustache. He is driving a blue Toyota Tacoma, Maine license plate 6257-YA. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue flannel shirt and a dark blue cap.

Please call 945-4636 with any information.

