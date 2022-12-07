Searsport schools close for week due to rampant illnesses

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - All RSU 20 schools will be closed through the week due to a wave of illnesses affecting students and staff.

Superintendent Chris Downing wrote in a letter to parents that absences have spiked in the last two days.

He adds the CDC indicates that the flu, covid-19 and RSV are spreading in the communities that make up RSU 20.

Searsport elementary, middle and high schools will reopen Monday.

The schools will be deep-cleaned while they are closed for class.

Two schools in Harpswell and Topsham were also closed Tuesday for similar issues - but plan to open Wednesday.

