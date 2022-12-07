Fatal Incident in Hancock

Part of Route 1 in Hancock closed to traffic as authorities investigate a fatal incident (WABI TV)

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Route 1 in Hancock is closed between the post office and Point Road in Hancock. We do have a photographer on scene. They are confirming there is a fatality. We do not know the circumstances surrounding that death.

According to Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department, drivers will need to take Route 182 to get around. They say the road will be closed for quite some time.

Hancock Grammar School has posted on their Facebook page that school has been delayed by two hours Wednesday morning due to the road closure.

